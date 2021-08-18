Linde to supply green hydrogen to Infineon

Aug. 18, 2021

  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) says it signed a long-term agreement with semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) for the on-site production and storage of green hydrogen, alongside the supply of other industrial gases.
  • Linde says it will build, own and operate a 2 MW electrolyzer plant at Infineon's Villach site in Austria, which will produce green hydrogen that will be purified to meet the specifications of Infineon's manufacturing process.
  • The company also will build, own and operate a compact air separation unit at Villach to deliver a reliable supply of nitrogen, as well as a bulk storage system to supply additional industrial gases to meet Infineon's needs.
  • Demand for industrial gases is growing across all end-markets, and Linde is supported by solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook, BOOX Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
