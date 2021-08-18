NCR to provide digital banking experience to Christian Financial Credit Union members
- Global enterprise technology provider NCR (NYSE:NCR) has been selected by Christian Financial Credit Union to deliver a more modern, comprehensive digital banking experience to its members.
- The Sterling Heights, Michigan-based credit union will leverage NCR DI to offer a single digital banking platform to its members. It will also implement NCR’s integrated marketing solutions to effectively engage with members at relevant times.
- The partnership is a critical component in the credit union's ongoing digital transformation strategy.
