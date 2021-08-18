NCR to provide digital banking experience to Christian Financial Credit Union members

Aug. 18, 2021 8:40 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Global enterprise technology provider NCR (NYSE:NCR) has been selected by Christian Financial Credit Union to deliver a more modern, comprehensive digital banking experience to its members.
  • The Sterling Heights, Michigan-based credit union will leverage NCR DI to offer a single digital banking platform to its members. It will also implement NCR’s integrated marketing solutions to effectively engage with members at relevant times.
  • The partnership is a critical component in the credit union's ongoing digital transformation strategy.
  • Previously (Aug 03): NCR EPS in-line, beats on revenue
