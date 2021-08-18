Charah Solutions to raise $130M capital in senior notes offering
Aug. 18, 2021 8:51 AM ETCharah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) intends to offer $130M in principal amount of 8.50% senior notes due 2026 in a registered underwritten public offering.
- Net proceeds along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities to be used for fully repaying and terminating the company's credit facility and remaining for general corporate purposes.
- The company has applied to list the notes on NYSE under the symbol, "CHRB"; if approved it will commence trading within 30 days after the notes are first issued.