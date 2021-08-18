VanEck plans agri-food ETF to take advantage of innovative farming technologies
Aug. 18, 2021 9:42 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO), TITN, CNHI, NTRKROPBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- VanEck aims to launch the VanEck Future of Food II ETF which aims to provide investors exposure to the agri-food technology and innovation market.
- Agri-food technology is made up of stocks that are leading, supplying or disrupting new environmentally sustainable agriculture and food products and services.
- VanEck has filed a preliminary prospectus for the ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- According to the SEC filing, the fund categorizes agri-food technology and innovation-related companies into three segments: “Food technology companies, precision agriculture companies and agricultural sustainability companies.”
- Food technology companies include businesses involved in creating, producing or distributing of new environmentally sustainable food products such as alternative proteins.
- Precision agriculture companies are establishments that make, service or operate solutions that optimize farm operations, such as robotics and automation platforms.
- Agricultural sustainability companies research, develop or distribute environmentally sustainable products, such as new seed genetics and environmentally sustainable fertilizers.
- The exchange traded fund doesn't have a ticker symbol or expense ratio, but VanEck said the fund will be actively managed and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
- While VanEck didn't disclose what stocks the ETF will hold, investors can speculate that the exchange traded fund could include names similar to the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP), which is another agriculture technology fund.
- Potential holdings can include Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR), AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) or Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN).
- YTD Performance: NTR +26.02%, AGCO +30.23%, TITN +43.22%, and RAVN +75.67%.
- ARK recently wrote in a report that machinery had altered the agriculture business over the past century, enhancing its profitability and offering a hint at what could be an impending manufacturing revolution.