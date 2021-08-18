VanEck plans agri-food ETF to take advantage of innovative farming technologies

Aug. 18, 2021 9:42 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO), TITN, CNHI, NTRKROPBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments

Smart farming with IoT, futuristic agriculture concept
William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • VanEck aims to launch the VanEck Future of Food II ETF which aims to provide investors exposure to the agri-food technology and innovation market.
  • Agri-food technology is made up of stocks that are leading, supplying or disrupting new environmentally sustainable agriculture and food products and services.
  • VanEck has filed a preliminary prospectus for the ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • According to the SEC filing, the fund categorizes agri-food technology and innovation-related companies into three segments: “Food technology companies, precision agriculture companies and agricultural sustainability companies.”
  • Food technology companies include businesses involved in creating, producing or distributing of new environmentally sustainable food products such as alternative proteins.
  • Precision agriculture companies are establishments that make, service or operate solutions that optimize farm operations, such as robotics and automation platforms.
  • Agricultural sustainability companies research, develop or distribute environmentally sustainable products, such as new seed genetics and environmentally sustainable fertilizers.
  • The exchange traded fund doesn't have a ticker symbol or expense ratio, but VanEck said the fund will be actively managed and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • While VanEck didn't disclose what stocks the ETF will hold, investors can speculate that the exchange traded fund could include names similar to the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP), which is another agriculture technology fund.
  • Potential holdings can include Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR), AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) or Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN).
  • YTD Performance: NTR +26.02%, AGCO +30.23%, TITN +43.22%, and RAVN +75.67%.
  • ARK recently wrote in a report that machinery had altered the agriculture business over the past century, enhancing its profitability and offering a hint at what could be an impending manufacturing revolution.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.