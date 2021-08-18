Nutanix has helped Royal Opera House take full advantage of cloud platform software
Aug. 18, 2021 9:22 AM ETNTNXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) software has helped the Royal Opera House in London to take full advantage of cloud technologies and realize benefits across its business.
- The ROH wanted to modernize its IT infrastructure, while its relatively modern systems were functional, the lack of flexibility was hindering innovation, rather than delivering added value to the business.
- Delivered by company's partner ET Works, the solution was cost-effective, with a lower total cost of ownership than other options; however, it was also flexible and easy to manage.
- In addition to being less expensive from the start, company also provided transparency on upgrade costs for new workloads and future expansion, which offered cost certainty for the ROH.
- “I was looking for a solution that was cost effective, simple to manage and flexible. We needed something that meant I didn’t have to expand the technical team, that would take care of security and would tie into our cloud strategy. We wanted something affordable to tie together our workloads and applications across multiple premises and clouds and provide a clear technology direction and certainty on future expansion.” said Daniel Rubie, Head of Technology Operations, Royal Opera House.
