Akerna launches ecommerce platform for cannabis dispensaries
Aug. 18, 2021 9:26 AM ETAkerna Corp. (KERN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) introduced eCommerce platform Akerna Connect aimed at cannabis dispensaries to offer online ordering, loyalty programs, and text messaging planning.
- The company said the platform allows the dispensary to design custom campaigns with interactive content and personalized messaging to attract customers back in the store, drive traffic to their online menu, and further engage their target audiences.
- Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley said, "This new product continues to bolster our portfolio of technologies built for the cannabis industry, and we are proud to offer the most comprehensive ERP system in the industry. Through our ecosystem, cannabis businesses can manage, strategize, report on, and plan every facet of their business and supply chain."
- KERN +1.56% premarket to $3.25