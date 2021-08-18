Harrow Health acquires ophthalmic surgical drug candidate from Wakamoto Pharma

Aug. 18, 2021 9:34 AM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Harrow Health (HROW +0.7%) has entered into an agreement with Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co. to acquire the U.S. and Canadian commercial rights for drug candidate MAQ-100, a preservative-free triamcinolone acetonide ophthalmic injection.
  • MaQaid was launched in Japan in 2010, indicated as an intravitreal injection for visualization for vitrectomy.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Wakamoto will receive payments based on the achievement of commercial milestones and supply Harrow with MAQ-100.
  • Harrow Health will have marketing rights for the U.S. and Canada, while Wakamoto Pharmaceuticals will retain MAQ-100 marketing rights in other countries.
  • Harrow intends to leverage the clinical data used for Japanese market approval of MaQaid, initially to support a clinical program and U.S. market NDA submission of MAQ-100 for visualization during vitrectomy.
