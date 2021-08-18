American Resources finalizes site selection for rare earth element facility
Aug. 18, 2021 9:46 AM ETAmerican Resources Corporation (AREC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Resources (AREC +3.3%) says it chose an existing industrial site in Indiana to build its first commercial scale rare earth element purification and isolation facility in the U.S.
- The company says the site provides 6.9 acres of developable land with the goal of scaling into an 80K sq. ft. facility for purifying and isolating rare earth and critical elements utilizing ligand assisted displacement chromatography technology.
- American Resources says the facility represents the final stage of its REE process chain, which will enable it to commercially produce rare earth oxides, lithium and cobalt from domestic sources.
- Earlier this week, American Resources reported a larger than forecast Q2 loss.