XPO Logistics' driver app surpasses half a million downloads
Aug. 18, 2021 9:48 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: SA News Team
- XPO Logistics (XPO +0.5%) announces that its mobile app for truck drivers, Drive XPO, has surpassed 500,000 downloads. At this time last year, that number was less than a third of that mark.
- The app operates using XPO's digital freight marketplace named XPO Connect. XPO Connect offers shippers and carriers real-time visibility into freight status, up-to-the minute tracking, and suggestions to make transportation more efficient and cost-effective. Drivers can use the app to book loads and negotiate rates.
- "The technology transforms visibility into business intelligence, becoming continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers manage loads in real time," said Drew Wilkerson, XPO President of North American Transportation.
- XPO spun off its subsidiary GXO Logistics earlier this month.