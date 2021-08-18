XPO Logistics' driver app surpasses half a million downloads

Delivery man using his phone and checking orders
Dimensions/E+ via Getty Images

  • XPO Logistics (XPO +0.5%) announces that its mobile app for truck drivers, Drive XPO, has surpassed 500,000 downloads. At this time last year, that number was less than a third of that mark.
  • The app operates using XPO's digital freight marketplace named XPO Connect. XPO Connect offers shippers and carriers real-time visibility into freight status, up-to-the minute tracking, and suggestions to make transportation more efficient and cost-effective. Drivers can use the app to book loads and negotiate rates.
  • "The technology transforms visibility into business intelligence, becoming continually smarter at helping shippers and carriers manage loads in real time," said Drew Wilkerson, XPO President of North American Transportation.
  • XPO spun off its subsidiary GXO Logistics earlier this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.