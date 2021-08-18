DLH Holdings wins $35M contract from CDC DHP Data Management Services
Aug. 18, 2021 9:58 AM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- DLH Holdings (DLHC +2.1%) has won a $35M contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Division of HIV Prevention (DHP) Data Management Services.
- The contract augments the company's work in the Public Health & Life Sciences market. Under the contract, DLH will provide public health data management services for qualitative and quantitative scientific and non-scientific data, including research, surveillance, program monitoring, evaluation, statistical analysis, and reporting support. The project involves collaboration with epidemiologists, medical officers, statisticians, computer scientists, data managers and analysts, and public health advisors throughout the U.S.
- The contract has a one-year base period and four one-year options.