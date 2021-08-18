Harbor Custom Development acquires condominium site in Lacey Washington for $4.4M
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDI +0.2%) acquired an 8.44 acre property entitled for the construction of 177 condominium units in Lacey, Washington for ~$4.43M.
- The company said the the condominiums will cater to first-time home buyers searching for affordable options in Thurston County market and expects the one-and two-bedroom units will be priced starting at under $300K.
- Harbor President and CEO Sterling Griffin said “Lacey represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes to increase our Western Washington footprint and address the significant need for affordable housing in Thurston County."