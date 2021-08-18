Kansas City Southern's partners with Savage for Louisiana railport
Aug. 18, 2021 10:16 AM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Infrastructure provider Savage partners with Kansas City Southern (KSU +0.4%) to construct a multi-commodity railport with transload and railcar storage capabilities in Mossville, Louisiana.
- Under this collaboration, Savage will own and operate the railport being built on property leased from KCS at its Mossville Rail Yard.
- The facility is expected to be operational by January 2022 and is said to provide a critical link in the supply chains of Lake Charles area refineries, chemical plants and other businesses.
- "We are excited about this partnership with Savage, as the Louisiana railport will provide additional rail capacity and new services for shippers in the Mossville and Lake Charles region, which will expand their supply chain choices and allow for more competitive shipping options," says KCS President and CEO Pat Ottensmeyer.
- Press Release
