Coloplast rises after reporting solid organic growth in FQ3

Aug. 18, 2021 10:33 AM ETColoplast A/S (CLPBF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Danish medical device company Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) is trading higher after reporting Q3 organic growth of 11%.
  • On an organic basis, revenue from Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care were up 4%, 5%, 82% and 17%, respectively. Revenue rose 9.5% Y/Y on a reported basis to DKK 4.84B.
  • Coloplast attributed growth in its Chronic Care business to improving underlying growth in Europe and a lower baseline, despite lower new patient growth in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Continence Care, and subsequent distributor destocking.
  • The company also noted higher hospital activity as vaccines rolled out, leading to new patients growth in Ostomy Care normalizing towards pre-COVID levels across markets. A recovery in elective procedures, led by men's health and the US, also drove a strong quarter for Interventional Urology. Europe and China led revenue growth for Wound Care, with the Biatain Silicone portfolio a strong driver as well.
  • EBIT rose 16% Y/Y to DKK 1.59B, equating to an EBIT margin of 33% driven by efficiency gains and lower costs amid the pandemic. Diluted EPS too increased 26% to DKK 5.88.
  • Over the nine-month period, Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth and 3% Y/Y reported growth to DKK 14.33B. EBIT before special items rose 7% to DKK 4.7B and diluted EPS before special items increased 17% to DKK 17.24.
  • Coloplast has now narrowed its guidance for the year, expecting organic revenue growth in the lower end of 7-8% at constant exchange rates and 4-5% on a reported basis. It expects to record ~DKK 1.1B in capital expenditure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.