Coloplast rises after reporting solid organic growth in FQ3
Aug. 18, 2021 10:33 AM ETColoplast A/S (CLPBF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Danish medical device company Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) is trading higher after reporting Q3 organic growth of 11%.
- On an organic basis, revenue from Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care were up 4%, 5%, 82% and 17%, respectively. Revenue rose 9.5% Y/Y on a reported basis to DKK 4.84B.
- Coloplast attributed growth in its Chronic Care business to improving underlying growth in Europe and a lower baseline, despite lower new patient growth in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Continence Care, and subsequent distributor destocking.
- The company also noted higher hospital activity as vaccines rolled out, leading to new patients growth in Ostomy Care normalizing towards pre-COVID levels across markets. A recovery in elective procedures, led by men's health and the US, also drove a strong quarter for Interventional Urology. Europe and China led revenue growth for Wound Care, with the Biatain Silicone portfolio a strong driver as well.
- EBIT rose 16% Y/Y to DKK 1.59B, equating to an EBIT margin of 33% driven by efficiency gains and lower costs amid the pandemic. Diluted EPS too increased 26% to DKK 5.88.
- Over the nine-month period, Coloplast delivered 6% organic growth and 3% Y/Y reported growth to DKK 14.33B. EBIT before special items rose 7% to DKK 4.7B and diluted EPS before special items increased 17% to DKK 17.24.
- Coloplast has now narrowed its guidance for the year, expecting organic revenue growth in the lower end of 7-8% at constant exchange rates and 4-5% on a reported basis. It expects to record ~DKK 1.1B in capital expenditure.