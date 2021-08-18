DraftKings partners with NFL's Baltimore Ravens for sports betting
Aug. 18, 2021 10:49 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- DraftKings (DKNG +1.6%) strikes new deal with Baltimore Ravens in which the company is designated as the official daily fantasy sports partner, an official sports betting and free-to-play partner of the team.
- The deal will feature DraftKings branding and custom content as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ weekly podcast, “The Lounge.”
- As DraftKings’ first partner in the state of Maryland, the new deal marks its fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team.
- "The newly penned relationship offers something for every kind of sports fan and will allow them to engage with DraftKings’ digital content, free-to-play product, daily fantasy sports and, perhaps soon, sports betting, to ultimately bring them closer to the action alongside one of the top teams from the AFC North," says Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer.
- The deal comes ahead of DraftKings' plan set to make big NFT splash in Canada with Gretzky drop