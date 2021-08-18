Eltek shares rise on Q2 topline growth despite global supply chain crisis
Aug. 18, 2021 10:57 AM ETEltek Ltd. (ELTK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Eltek (ELTK +1.2%) after reports Q2 revenue of $9.13M +3.8% Y/Y to $8.8M
Gross profit increased to $2.4M (25.9% of revenues) compared to $1.9M (21.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.
Net profit was $0.83M, or $0.14 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net profit of $0.70M, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
Achieved EBITDA of $1.4M, or 15.2% of total sales compared to EBITDA of $1.2M in the second quarter of 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents as of June 20, 2021 were $9.2M compared to $4.7M as of December 31, 2020.
- Mr. Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased that our second quarter reflects the return to improved results. We are gratified that despite the global Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in the short supply of various critical raw materials and the related challenges, we were able to grow our top line by 3.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and improve our gross margins from 21.6% in Q2 2020 to 25.9% in Q2 2021."
