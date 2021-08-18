Howmet Aerospace launches $1.5B buyback program and debt offering
Aug. 18, 2021 11:12 AM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Howmet Aerospace (HWM +3.8%) has authorized $1.5B additional share repurchase program, representing 11% of market-cap of $13.5B.
- This brings the total repurchase authorization available to $1.577B.
- The company also proposed debt offering which will result in a reduction of annual interest expense and spread out of Company’s debt maturities over the next several years.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds along with cash on hand to fund the purchase price for up to $600M of its outstanding 6.875% notes due 2025.
- The increased share buyback authorization reflects the company’s confidence in its current liquidity position and positive outlook for free cash flow.
- The company launched cash tender offer to purchase a portion of its outstanding 6.875% notes due 2025, which will expire on September 15, 2021.