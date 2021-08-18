Howmet Aerospace launches $1.5B buyback program and debt offering

Aug. 18, 2021 11:12 AM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Howmet Aerospace (HWM +3.8%) has authorized $1.5B additional share repurchase program, representing 11% of market-cap of $13.5B.
  • This brings the total repurchase authorization available to $1.577B.
  • The company also proposed debt offering which will result in a reduction of annual interest expense and spread out of Company’s debt maturities over the next several years.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds along with cash on hand to fund the purchase price for up to $600M of its outstanding 6.875% notes due 2025.
  • The increased share buyback authorization reflects the company’s confidence in its current liquidity position and positive outlook for free cash flow.
  • The company launched cash tender offer to purchase a portion of its outstanding 6.875% notes due 2025, which will expire on September 15, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.