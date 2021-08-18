ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reports strong Q2 led by high carried volume, raises FY guidance
Aug. 18, 2021 11:33 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM +3.7%) carried 921K TEUs in Q2 which indicates a 44% Y/Y increase; average freight rate per TEU surged 119%.
- Revenues surged 200% to $2.38B led by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting increases in freight rates as well as in carried volume.
- Net income stood at $888M compared to $25M in year ago quarter.
- Operating income expanded to $1.16B compared to $69M in year ago quarter.
- Adj. EBITDA stood at $1.34B compared to $145M in year ago quarter; adj. EBITDA margins stood at 56% compared to 18% in year ago quarter.
- Net cash generated from operating activities was $1.18B compared to $120M in year ago quarter; cash and equivalents increased by $975M from $570M at Dec. 31, 2020 to $1.55B at June 30, 2021.
- ZIM's net leverage ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 0.3x, compared to 1.2x as of Dec. 31, 2020 as net debt decreased by $453M from $1.24B as of Dec.31, 2020 to $783M as of June 30, 2021.
- "Looking ahead, based on our strong outlook and forward visibility, we are well positioned to return substantial capital to shareholders, with our expected 2022 dividend payout of 30%-50% of 2021 net income, on top of the $238M, or $2/ share, special dividend payable in September 2021. Our outlook for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 is very positive," president & CEO Eli Glickman commented.
- The company had declared special dividend of $2/share payable Sep.15.
- Outlook: It increased its FY guidance and expects to generate adj. EBITDA between $4.8-$5.2B (earlier $2.5 - 2.8B) and adj. EBIT between $4-$4.4B (earlier $$1.85 - 2.15B).
