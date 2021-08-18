Honda to expand EV production capacity by 120,000 with new China factory

  • Honda Motor Co (HMC +0.1%) will invest 3 billion yuan ($462M) in a joint venture to expand its factory in Guangzhou, China. The Japanese automaker hopes to increases its production capacity for electric vehicles and other non-gasoline vehicles.
  • Construction is expected to begin in October and be finished as early as February 2024.
  • The additional annual production capacity provided by the factory will raise Honda's capacity in China by 120,000 to 1.61 million vehicles.
  • First half vehicle sales in China for Honda grew to 890,000, up 20% from the prior year's first half.
