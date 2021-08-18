Tuya shares slide on guiding Q3 revenue below consensus
Aug. 18, 2021 11:42 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tuya (TUYA -17.6%) reports revenue growth of ~118% in Q2.
- IoT PaaS revenue grew ~163.9% to $76.9M, primarily driven by robust growth in the number of SKUs and product categories supported by IoT PaaS, increased sales to existing customers as their smart device sales grew, and the acquisition of new customers.
- SaaS and other revenue up ~171.4% to $3.4M, due to the increasing demand from business operators for sophisticated, brand-agnostic industry SaaS offerings.
- Gross margin rate for the quarter increased 1,190 bps to 42.2%.
- Non-GAAP operating margin rate -31.3% vs. -35.7% year ago.
- IoT PaaS Customers for the quarter were approximately 2,600.
- Total customers for the quarter were approximately 3,700.
- For Q3, the company currently expects total revenue to be between $83M-$86M, below consensus of $93.4M.
- Tuya went public back in March by raising $915M.
- The company's stock is down 52% since its IPO and ~24% over the period of one month.
- China-based technology companies are under pressure due to more regulatory scrutiny from the Beijing government.