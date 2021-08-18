NRx Pharmaceuticals provides safety update for late-stage ZYESAMI COVID-19 trial
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP +4.9%) provided a safety update on ZYESAMI (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in certain patients with COVID-19.
- The study's Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns in the trial and recommended continued enrollment.
- ACTIV-3 is a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial testing ZYESAMI and the antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 who require high-flow supplemental oxygen, delivered by nasal cannula, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
- ZYESAMI is a proprietary, synthetic version of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide or VIP, which is made naturally in the human body and appears to have lung-protective, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory effects, the company said.
- ACTIV-3 represents one of three ongoing studies of ZYESAMI in Severe or Critical COVID-19.
- Zyesami (aviptadil) is being developed in partnership with Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF).