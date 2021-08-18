NRx Pharmaceuticals provides safety update for late-stage ZYESAMI COVID-19 trial

Corona Virus
loops7/E+ via Getty Images

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP +4.9%) provided a safety update on ZYESAMI (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in certain patients with COVID-19.
  • The study's Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns in the trial and recommended continued enrollment.
  • ACTIV-3 is a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial testing ZYESAMI and the antiviral remdesivir in hospitalized patients with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 who require high-flow supplemental oxygen, delivered by nasal cannula, mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
  • ZYESAMI is a proprietary, synthetic version of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide or VIP, which is made naturally in the human body and appears to have lung-protective, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory effects, the company said.
  • ACTIV-3 represents one of three ongoing studies of ZYESAMI in Severe or Critical COVID-19.
  • Zyesami (aviptadil) is being developed in partnership with Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.