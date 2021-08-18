Basanite closes $5.3M private placement
Aug. 18, 2021 12:03 PM ETBasanite Inc. (BASA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Basanite (OTCQB:BASA) closed a private placement offering for gross proceeds of ~$5.33M.
- The company issued ~19.4M units at $0.275 per unit.
- Each unit consists of 1 common share, and 2 warrants (Warrant A and Warrant B), each to purchase 1 common stock (for a total of ~38.8M shares underlying the warrants). No actual units were issued in the offering.
- Each warrant has an exercise price of $0.33. The warrants are identical except that Warrant B has a call feature in favor of the company.