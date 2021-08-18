Juniper Networks gains on speculation could be activist target
Aug. 18, 2021
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) rose 1.8% after a report was circulating from last week that the company may be vulnerable to an activist investor.
- An activist could look to push for a separation of the company's core switching and routing business from its cloud and artificial intelligence unit, Insightia wrote in a piece that traders were circulating today.
- As investors appear to be concerned about the tenure of Juniper's chairman and another director, an activist may push for board change.
- An activist could also look for the company to explore a strategic review, according to the report.
- Juniper short interest 5.6% of float.
