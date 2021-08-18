Juniper Networks gains on speculation could be activist target

Aug. 18, 2021 12:20 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)CSCOXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Panorama of optical links are on the central data center router.The front panel of the master router.
klmax/iStock via Getty Images

  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) rose 1.8% after a report was circulating from last week that the company may be vulnerable to an activist investor.
  • An activist could look to push for a separation of the company's core switching and routing business from its cloud and artificial intelligence unit, Insightia wrote in a piece that traders were circulating today.
  • As investors appear to be concerned about the tenure of Juniper's chairman and another director, an activist may push for board change.
  • An activist could also look for the company to explore a strategic review, according to the report.
  • Juniper short interest 5.6% of float.
  • Last month, Juniper Networks as analysts fret supply-chain guidance challenge.
