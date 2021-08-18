Volkswagen Mexico strikes deal with union for 5.5% pay raise
Aug. 18, 2021 12:31 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF), VWAGY, VWAPYGMBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Volkswagen de Mexico (OTCPK:VWAGY +0.7%) announces that it has agreed to a 5.5% salary increase for union workers, along with a 1% increase for worker's savings funds.
- The raise approximates the Mexican Central Bank's annual inflation prediction of 5.7%, up from its previous June forecast of 4.8%.
- "An environment of challenges, where the automotive industry struggles to keep its recovery going after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, and in the face of the semiconductor shortage" led to the increased compensation, Volkswagen said.
- Today, 6,500 union workers at General Motor's (GM +1.6%) Guanajuato, Mexico plant are undergoing a historic vote to decide whether to keep or oust their current union representatives, which some workers say protect the company's interest over their own.