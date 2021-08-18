Farfetch Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.34M (+36.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA loss of $23.1M
  • Over the last 2 years, FTCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
