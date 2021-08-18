Ross Stores Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+838.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.5B (+67.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect total location count of 1,900.
- Over the last 2 years, ROST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.