Foreign investors are collateral damage for Chinese policy - Hayden Capital
Aug. 18, 2021 2:06 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Fred Liu, managing partner at Hayden Capital, said in a fund letter that foreign investors are "collateral damage" in China's stepped-up regulatory efforts, a policy likely aimed at "fixing China's internal problems."
- "China is a state capitalist system, [in] which by definition, capital is meant as only a tool to serve the interests of the majority of society," Liu said in a fund letter released this week.
- As a result, Chinese leaders are using the crackdowns on foreign-listed companies as a tool for supporting other areas of society, the fund manager argued.
- Liu contended that slowing Chinese GDP growth since 2007 has forced the country to become more interventionist to attack growing wealth inequality in the country.
- "The country is trying to steer capital towards the fueling the right areas, where it views it’s most needed for advancement and betterment of the country," Liu asserted.
- Liu noted that the increased regulatory pressure also has a political component, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping angles for a third term at the head of the country's ruling party.
- This political component was the centerpiece of a high-profile op-ed from George Soros in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend. Soros argued that Xi Jinping was using the increased corporate control as part of his play to gain more personal power.
- Meanwhile, earlier this week, famed investor Cathie Wood lamented the impact of the tighter regulatory regime in China, which she says is stifling innovation in the country.