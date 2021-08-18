Buckle Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 18, 2021 1:46 PM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: SA News Team
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $223.73M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.