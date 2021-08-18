Shentel gains 4% as B. Riley upgrades to Buy on good risk/reward profile
- Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is 3.6% higher today after B. Riley FBR upgrades the stock to Buy, from Neutral.
- An upgraded valuation methodology has produced an "especially favorable risk/reward profile" for the company, analyst Daniel Day says.
- The company's valuation today is largely based on the success of its Glo/Beam buildouts, he notes, so the firm is basing valuation via scenario analysis projecting broadband subscribers out to 2026.
- "Led by a management team with an excellent long-term track record of shareholder value creation, we encourage investors to take a closer look at SHEN as an under-the-radar rural broadband play with potential political catalysts ahead," Day writes.
- He's raised his price target on the stock to $41 from $34, now implying 35% upside.
- Street analysts are Neutral on the whole, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish (due largely to low grades in the Value and Momentum measures).