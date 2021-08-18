Salesforce a rare Dow gainer as JMP lifts price target

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares on Wednesday climbed to levels not seen in nine months after getting some positive sentiment from JMP Securities in advance of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.
  • The cloud-based business software developer's shares rose almost 4%, to $256.40, after JMP analyst Patrick Walravens raised his price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $320 a share from $282. Walravens said the San Francisco-based company is continuing to benefit from enterprises embarking on digital transformations as they move more operations to the cloud.
  • Walravens left his outperform rating on Salesforce unchanged. Analysts are expecting the company to deliver a profit of 93 cents a share, on $6.24 billion in revenue when it reports quarterly results on Aug. 25.
  • Salesforce (CRM) was one of the rare significant gainers on an otherwise down day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), which was off by 0.2% in late market action.
  • With Wednesday's advance, Salesforce (CRM) shares reached their highest point since hitting $260.84 a piece on Nov. 24, 2020.
  • As part of what the company calls an "Always On" business media platform, Salesforce (CRM) recently launched a new, free, streaming service with programing and video series for businesses.
