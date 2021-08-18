Oracle rival Couchbase's stock rallies to post-IPO record, up 53% in four weeks (update)

Aug. 18, 2021 2:42 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)ORCL, MDB, MSFTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments

Charging Bull sculpture in New York City
AndreyKrav/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Database firm Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) rose more than 10% intraday Wednesday a post-IPO high, rallying for the fifth session out of the past six as the Oracle rival moves closer to releasing Q2 results.
  • BASE rose as much as 12.2% to a $38.93 intraday record high before pulling back to end at a closing record of $36.71. The stock gained 5.8% on the day and 22.2% in a little more than a week following Aug. 10’s close at $30.05.
  • Couchbase (BASE) rallied Wednesday on little apparent news other than word that the company plans to release Q2 earnings on Sept. 8. Analysts expect the firm to report a $1.08 loss per share on some $28.2M of revenues.
  • The upcoming results will represent the company's first earnings release since Couchbase (BASE) went public on July 22 via a well-received initial public offering.
  • The IPO priced at $24 a share, above the $20-$23/share range the company had expected. BASE also boosted the IPO’s size to include 1.3M more shares than initially planned.
  • The stock popped nearly 40% intraday on its first post-IPO session and went even higher in its second trading day, then pulled back for a few weeks before recently rallying into record territory. All told, BASE has gained 53% from its IPO price in a little less than a month.
  • Couchbase operates what it calls a “high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database” that competes with offerings from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and the SQL Server from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor recently did a deep dive into BASE here.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.