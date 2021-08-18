Oracle rival Couchbase's stock rallies to post-IPO record, up 53% in four weeks (update)
Aug. 18, 2021 2:42 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)ORCL, MDB, MSFTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Database firm Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) rose more than 10% intraday Wednesday a post-IPO high, rallying for the fifth session out of the past six as the Oracle rival moves closer to releasing Q2 results.
- BASE rose as much as 12.2% to a $38.93 intraday record high before pulling back to end at a closing record of $36.71. The stock gained 5.8% on the day and 22.2% in a little more than a week following Aug. 10’s close at $30.05.
- Couchbase (BASE) rallied Wednesday on little apparent news other than word that the company plans to release Q2 earnings on Sept. 8. Analysts expect the firm to report a $1.08 loss per share on some $28.2M of revenues.
- The upcoming results will represent the company's first earnings release since Couchbase (BASE) went public on July 22 via a well-received initial public offering.
- The IPO priced at $24 a share, above the $20-$23/share range the company had expected. BASE also boosted the IPO’s size to include 1.3M more shares than initially planned.
- The stock popped nearly 40% intraday on its first post-IPO session and went even higher in its second trading day, then pulled back for a few weeks before recently rallying into record territory. All told, BASE has gained 53% from its IPO price in a little less than a month.
- Couchbase operates what it calls a “high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database” that competes with offerings from Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and the SQL Server from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
