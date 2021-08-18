Robinhood tops revenue expectations, monthly active users rise 109%
Aug. 18, 2021
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$2.16.
- Revenue of $565M (+131.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.45M.
- Shares -4%.
- Net Cumulative Funded Accounts increased 130% to 22.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Monthly Active Users increased 109% to 21.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 10.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Assets Under Custody increased 205% to $102 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $33 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
- Average Revenues Per User was $112 in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $115 in the second quarter of 2020.
- The company will also record a one-time cumulative charge of $1.0 billion in stock-based compensation for restricted stock units related to our IPO in the third quarter.
- For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the company expects seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity across the industry to result in lower revenues and considerably fewer new funded accounts than in the prior quarter.