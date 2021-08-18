Corteva shares fall after report E.P.A. to ban pesticide chlorpyrifos (update)
Aug. 18, 2021 4:15 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)FMC, DOWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Update 4:42pm: Adds background on Corteva's reported plan to stop making chlorpyrifos.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) dropped 2.5% after a report that the Environmental Protection Agency will announce a ban on chlorpyrifos, a pesticide that has been allegedly linked to neurological damage in children.
- The E.P.A. has said it will publish a regulation to ban the use of chlorpyrifos in food, according to an NYT report. The rule is expected to take effect in 6 months.
- In February 2020 Reuters reported that Corteva said it will stop producing chlorpyrifos, citing declining sales. Corteva said in its most recent 10-Q filing that it ended its production of Lorsban in 2020. Lorsban is an insecticide used by commercial farms for field fruit, nut and vegetable crop that contains chlorpyrifos.
- In May, BofA double-downgraded Corteva to underperform from buy, citing Chlorpyrifos litigation risks as "an increasing concern."
- In July 2019, the EPA refused to ban the use of controversial Corteva pesticide.
- Recall in October 2019 California banned Corteva pesticide linked to child health defects.