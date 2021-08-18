Electric vehicle stocks could benefit if NHTSA re-applies emission fines

  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is considering mandating higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements in recent years in a development that would reverse a decision made during the last days of the Trump Administration to delay the 2016 regulation.
  • Some automakers have claimed that the penalties could cost the industry at least $1B annually, with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) in particular standing in harm's way. The emissions focus would make ZEV credits offered by electric vehicle companies more valuable and could help startups compete on price.
  • NHTSA is giving the public 30 days to comment on whether it should reinstate the 2016 rule on emissions before making a final determination.
  • The biggest gainers in the EV sector on the day were HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) +6.3%, Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) +4.5%, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +4.3% and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +3.7%.
  • Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)and Electric Last Mile (NASDAQ:ELMS) were notable headliners in Wedbush's dream team list of EV stocks
