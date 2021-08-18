Farmer Mac acquires servicing rights for part of its Farm & Ranch, USDA portfolio
Aug. 18, 2021 4:56 PM ETFederal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM), familiarly known as Farmer Mac, acquires the loan servicing rights for a portion of its Farm & Ranch and USDA Guaranteed loan portfolios.
- With the expansion of its loan servicing capabilities, Farmer Mac will serve as a central servicer for all loans owned by Farmer Mac that are currently serviced by Conterra Ag Capital, one of Farmer Mac's primary central servicers, who will continue to work with Farmer Mac as a loan originator.
- Historically, Farmer Mac (AGM) used a decentralized model to service its loan portfolios, contracting with a network of third-party institutions to conduct most of the loan servicing responsibilities for its Farm & Ranch and USDA Guaranteed loan portfolios.
- The company expects that its new role as a central servicer will allow for greater efficiencies that should ultimately support its mission of helping reduce the cost of capital to rural America while also bringing key benefits to its customer base.
- Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
- See AGM's earnings from continuing operations over the past 10 years in chart below.
