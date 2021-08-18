Bath & Body Works trades up while spin-off Victoria's Secret loses earlier gains

  • Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) shares are up 4.73% post-market after a strong earnings beat, while recent spin-off Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) share prices dropped -8.08% after posting EPS of $1.71, beats by $0.13, and releasing guidance that was worse than expected.
  • Net sales for Bath & Body Works increased 54% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Victoria's Secret total comparable sales were only up 5%.
  • Sales for both companies were negatively impacted by the closure of stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • BBWI Q3 Outlook: The company expects Q3 2021 adjusted EPS to be between $0.55 and $0.60, compared to consensus estimates of $0.53.
  • VSCO Q3 Outlook: The company expects Q3 2021 sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits from last year's mark of $1.35B, compared to consensus of $1.52B, and EPS of $0.60 to $0.70, lower than consensus of $0.97.
  • Victoria's Secret shares were up nearly 70% since it's spin-off at market close today.
