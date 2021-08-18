WTI crude slumps to weakest since May as gasoline build surprises
- U.S. crude oil futures sank to nearly three-month lows, as investors worry about worsening fuel demand as COVID-19 cases surge around the world and the U.S. summer driving season nears an end.
- September WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed -1.7% to $65.46/bbl and October Brent (CO1:COM) ended -1.2% to $68.23/bbl, both marking the lowest front-month contract settlements since May 21.
- ETFs: XLE, USO, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
- The energy sector dragged along the bottom of today's S&P sector standings, with the list of losers including MRO -3%, DVN -2.8% and OXY -2.7%.
- Prices began to turn higher this morning before reversing again following U.S. government supply data and the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes to finish with a fifth straight decline.
- The Energy Information Administration data showed crude stockpiles falling by a larger than forecast 3.23M barrels but gasoline inventories gained 696K barrels, the first increase in more than a month and reinforcing worries of weakening fuel demand.
- "After the EIA data came out, the market initially reacted positively, but as traders assessed the fundamentals with respect to demand risk, they changed their tune," TD Securities' Bart Melek tells Bloomberg. "What it comes down to is that the market is reeling from delta's continued threat to consumption," referring to the coronavirus delta variant.
- The FOMC meeting minutes suggested that the Fed could begin tapering its asset purchases before year-end, a move that could strengthen the dollar and lower the appeal of commodities priced in the currency, according to Price Futures Group's Phil Flynn.
- Crude has been falling all week since disappointing data from China highlighted the potential demand damage from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.