Lifeway Foods adds probiotic yogurt capabilities with GlenOaks Farms deal

Aug. 18, 2021
  • Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) says it completed the $5.8M acquisition of certain assets of probiotic drinkable yogurt firm GlenOaks Farms.
  • The company says it is ready to integrate the GlenOaks Farms brand into the Lifeway family of brands as part of a strategy to "dominate" the probiotic drinkables category.
  • "This acquisition gives us regional strength in the West to accompany our Fresh Made brand in the East and the dominant national presence of Lifeway," notes CEO Julie Smolyansky.
  • Lifeway also points to potential R&D, transportation and operational benefits from the deal. The acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share.
  • The deal for GlenOaks Farms was first announced earlier this month.
