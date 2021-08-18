Lifeway Foods adds probiotic yogurt capabilities with GlenOaks Farms deal
Aug. 18, 2021 5:07 PM ETLifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) says it completed the $5.8M acquisition of certain assets of probiotic drinkable yogurt firm GlenOaks Farms.
- The company says it is ready to integrate the GlenOaks Farms brand into the Lifeway family of brands as part of a strategy to "dominate" the probiotic drinkables category.
- "This acquisition gives us regional strength in the West to accompany our Fresh Made brand in the East and the dominant national presence of Lifeway," notes CEO Julie Smolyansky.
- Lifeway also points to potential R&D, transportation and operational benefits from the deal. The acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share.
- The deal for GlenOaks Farms was first announced earlier this month.