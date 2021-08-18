Starwood Capital increased all-cash offer for Monmouth Real Estate
- Starwood Capital Group makes another attempt to acquire Monmouth Real Estate Investments (NYSE:MNR) by boosting its proposal to acquire the REIT to a net consideration of $19.20 per share in cash, topping Equity Commonwealth's (NYSE:EQC) offer of $19.00 in cash or 0.713 shares of EQC stock.
- Monmouth (MNR) stock gains 1.0% to $19.10 in after-hours trading.
- The new all-cash, fully financed proposal offers to pay $19.93 per MNR share reduced by the termination fee owed to Equity Commonwealth (EQC), bringing the net consideration to $19.20 per share.
- Starwood emphasizes that its offer provides the certainty of an all-cash value compared with Equity Commonwealth's agreement, in which ~35% of the consideration would be paid in cash.
- "We stand ready to sign the already-negotiated merger agreement with Monmouth. We urge the Monmouth Board to act in the best interest of all its shareholders by immediately declaring our increased offer superior," said Starwood Managing Director Ethan Bing in a letter to Monmouth's (MNR) board.
