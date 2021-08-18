Janus International closes $168M acquisition of Cornerstone's roll-up sheet door business
Aug. 18, 2021 5:24 PM ETCornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR), JBIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Janus International (NYSE:JBI) completed the $168M acquisition of Cornerstone Building Brands' (NYSE:CNR) roll-up sheet door business DBCI.
- Janus expects that the company and DBCI — which will continue to operate under its own name as a subsidiary of Janus — will both benefit from a strengthened product offering.
- Through direct access to DBCI’s core general contractor and distributor base Janus will grow its customer set and work to accelerate the growth of its Nokē Smart Entry wireless management technology.
- In turn, DBCI's customers will derive benefit from the broader platform of comprehensive, value-added solutions provided by Janus.