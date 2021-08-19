What to watch in IT hardware - Morgan Stanley data
- The latest in a planned monthly series of data-tracking updates in the IT hardware sector from Morgan Stanley offers some of its most important takeaways, including channel info for hard-disk makers, the iPhone in China, and what to make of some decelerating printer-hardware growth.
- For hard disk drives (HDD), the data is still getting better, write Katy Huberty, Erik Woodring and team: "We see clear evidence that HDD vendors are refilling the channel with higher priced inventory."
- Comparable average selling prices are increasing despite "little to no" demand related to Chia, the cryptocurrency valued by the amount of drive storage it takes up. (Some observers estimated Chia alone would be responsible for a 10% increase in disk prices in 2021.)
- ASPs are up 4% in the past two weeks and up 7% over the past three months, Morgan Stanley notes. And inventory is hanging around all-time lows.
- "As a result, we believe the tailwind from channel refill will likely persist for several quarters," the firm says. "Moreover, the robust ASP growth helps confirm our view that Chia will have a lasting impact on the HDD industry, which some investors still have doubts around." One of its top ideas in the space is still Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), with 30% upside to its base case and "a compelling 1.4 to 1 bull/bear skew."
- Turning to the iPhone, it says the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) flagship is still outperforming domestic smartphone brands in China. It estimates shipments of the iPhone in China grew 79% in July, vs. 4% declines in Q2 - about 50 points of outperformance of domestic vendors (who grew around 27% in July).
- Apple gained 90 basis points of installed base share for the month, while Huawei and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) each lost 10-20 bps of share, and OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi gained just 10 bps. The data is leading Morgan Stanley to expect some continued strength after the launch of the iPhone 13 this fall.
- And with IDC data indicating consumer printer shipment growth slowed down from the first quarter, it will be important to track inventory levels from here, and watch whether an acceleration in commercial demand can sustain growth.
- U.S. channel inventory for printer hardware is down 19% year-over-year and down 70% from pre-COVID levels; printer supplies are down 8% Y/Y and 17% below pre-COVID. For HP (NYSE:HPQ), though, channel inventory is now 20% higher than the same point last year.
- And getting back to Apple - this time on services - Morgan Stanley was expecting App Store growth accelerating from the June quarter, vs. easier comparisons, but July App Store revenue growth of 12% was lower than expected, implying about 8 points of underperformance vs. a Q3 forecast of 20%.
- "August isn't necessarily getting much better," the firm says, "and we estimate that through Aug. 14, month-to-date App Store net revenue is up just 10% Y/Y." It's not yet updating its forecast, but the results signal downside risk to the Q3 forecast if things don't turn around quickly this month.