Amcor slashed to Sell at Goldman as Bemis synergies 'difficult to replicate'
Aug. 18, 2021 1:02 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amcor (AMCR +0.3%) is little changed even after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with an $11.50 price target, trimmed from $12, saying it sees better opportunities elsewhere in the packaging sector.
- Goldman analyst Adam Samuelson says Amcor's execution of the Bemis transaction has been strong, but he thinks it represented a "unique industry consolidation and cost-out opportunity at a scale that will be difficult to replicate in coming years."
- Sameulson says Amcor's FQ4 results were ahead of estimates largely due to better than expected margin performance in Flexibles, which benefited from strong synergy capture from Bemis and more than offset a modest organic volume decline in the period.