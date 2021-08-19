Coherus Bio climbs on positive toripalimab combo results in late-stage lung cancer study
Aug. 19, 2021 2:06 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS), SHJBFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) announce positive interim results from Phase 3 CHOICE-01 trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- CHRS shares surged 36% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $14.14.
- The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone.
- At the interim analysis, a significant improvement in PFS was detected for toripalimab over placebo [hazard ratio =0.58,95% confidence interval: 0.44-0.77, P=0.0001] with median PFS of 8.3 vs. 5.6 months.
- The 1-year PFS rates for toripalimab and placebo arms were 32.6% and 13.1%, respectively.
- This improvement in PFS was observed in both squamous [HR = 0.55 (95% CI: 0.38-0.83)] and non-squamous [HR=0.59 (95% CI: 0.40-0.87)] NSCLC and regardless of PD-L1 expression.
- PFS assessed by BIRC showed similar results as PFS assessed by the investigator.
- Toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy, as compared with chemotherapy alone, resulted in better objective response rate and median duration of response.
- Overall survival data were not yet mature as of March 7, 2021. There was a trend favoring the toripalimab arm [median OS of 21.0 vs. 16.0 months, HR = 0.81 (95% CI: 0.57-1.17)].
- Toripalimab addition to standard first-line chemotherapy showed manageable safety profile with no new safety signal.
- Study will be presented September 13 at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
- Junshi Biosciences and Coherus plan to meet with the FDA to discuss a potential submission of BLA for toripalimab for advanced NSCLC.