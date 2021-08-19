Coherus Bio climbs on positive toripalimab combo results in late-stage lung cancer study

Aug. 19, 2021 2:06 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS), SHJBFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments

Medical MRI Scan
da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) announce positive interim results from Phase 3 CHOICE-01 trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • CHRS shares surged 36% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $14.14.
  • The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone.
  • At the interim analysis, a significant improvement in PFS was detected for toripalimab over placebo [hazard ratio =0.58,95% confidence interval: 0.44-0.77, P=0.0001] with median PFS of 8.3 vs. 5.6 months.
  • The 1-year PFS rates for toripalimab and placebo arms were 32.6% and 13.1%, respectively.
  • This improvement in PFS was observed in both squamous [HR = 0.55 (95% CI: 0.38-0.83)] and non-squamous [HR=0.59 (95% CI: 0.40-0.87)] NSCLC and regardless of PD-L1 expression.
  • PFS assessed by BIRC showed similar results as PFS assessed by the investigator.
  • Toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy, as compared with chemotherapy alone, resulted in better objective response rate and median duration of response.
  • Overall survival data were not yet mature as of March 7, 2021. There was a trend favoring the toripalimab arm [median OS of 21.0 vs. 16.0 months, HR = 0.81 (95% CI: 0.57-1.17)].
  • Toripalimab addition to standard first-line chemotherapy showed manageable safety profile with no new safety signal.
  • Study will be presented September 13 at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
  • Junshi Biosciences and Coherus plan to meet with the FDA to discuss a potential submission of BLA for toripalimab for advanced NSCLC.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.