Puxin receives NYSE non-compliance notice regarding ADS trading price

Aug. 19, 2021 6:01 AM ETPuxin Limited (NEW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has received a notice from NYSE that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of its ADSs.
  • As per Section 802.01C, a company is considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of its security is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The company has six-month period to regain the compliance or NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.
  • Shares up 3.9% premarket, but has dropped ~94% over the period of six months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.