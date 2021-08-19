Puxin receives NYSE non-compliance notice regarding ADS trading price
Aug. 19, 2021 6:01 AM ETPuxin Limited (NEW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) has received a notice from NYSE that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of its ADSs.
- As per Section 802.01C, a company is considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of its security is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company has six-month period to regain the compliance or NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.
- Shares up 3.9% premarket, but has dropped ~94% over the period of six months.