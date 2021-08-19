Federated Hermes to buy remaining interest in HFML from BT Pension Scheme for ~161M
Aug. 19, 2021 6:27 AM ETFederated Hermes, Inc. (FHI)By: SA News Team
- Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) agrees to acquire the remaining 29.5% interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited ('HFML') held by BT Pension Scheme ('BTPS').
- Federated Hermes acquired a 60% majority interest in HFML from BTPS in 2018. The transaction provided a call option for Federated Hermes to purchase the rest of HFML and gave BTPS a put option to sell its residual shareholding in HFML, in both cases, between three-to-six years after the original agreement.
- The Companies have now agreed to close a transaction for BTPS's remaining 29.5% interest in HFML on Aug. 31, 2021.
- Federated Hermes has agreed to an independent fair valuation of HFML of £394.9M (~$547.4M). Consequently, Federated Hermes will pay £116.5M (about $161.5M) to BTPS for its remaining shares in HFML.
- Although BTPS will no longer have an ownership interest in HFML, it will remain a significant client, with $12.0 billion in assets under management invested in various Federated Hermes sponsored products.
- The Company will fund the transaction through a combination of cash and borrowings from its existing credit line.