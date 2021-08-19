Kohl's EPS beats by $1.22, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook

  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 beats by $1.22; GAAP EPS of $2.48 beats by $0.97.
  • Revenue of $4.45B (+30.5% Y/Y) beats by $460M.
  • The company raises FY2021 outlook, net sales in the low-twenties percentage range vs. previous expectation of mid-to-high teens percentage range increase, operating margin rate to be in the range of 7.4%-7.6% vs. prior 5.7-6.1% and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.80-$6.10 vs. prior outlook of $3.80 to $4.20 and consensus of $4.33.
