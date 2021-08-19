Coinbase launches in Japan, partnering with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (updated)
Aug. 19, 2021
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) launches in Japan and partners with Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG), entering one of the largest markets by cryptocurrency trading volumes in the world and one of the first to embrace crypto.
- The company also emphasizes its compliance with local regulations as regulators increase scrutiny over cryptocurrency trading. Rival crypto exchange Binance, for example, has come under pressure as several countries have said Binance isn't licensed to operate in their jurisdictions.
- "We will aim to be the easiest to use and most trusted exchange in Japan that's fully compliant with local regulations," the company said in a statement.
- The partnership with MUFG will give millions of people in the country access to Coinbase's (COIN) platform and start trading by offering MUFG Quick Deposit for all customers in Japan, the company said.
- The launch starts with a suite of five top assets based on trading volume, with more assets and products to be added in coming months. The exchange also plans to introduce more localized versions of popular services such as advanced trading and Coinbase for Institutions.
- Update at 8:40 AM ET: Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau believes the move may be "only the first stop in Coinbase's international expansion strategy, and Germany will likely be next." He point out that the company acquired a crypto license in Germany in Q2 2021.
- Coinbase (COIN) stock drops 1.9% in premarket trading as cryptocurrencies also trade down; bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 1.1% over the past 24 hours, trading at ~$44.3K; ethereum (ETH-USD) slips 0.7%.
