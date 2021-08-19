Madison Square Garden EPS beats by $2.88, beats on revenue

  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $2.88.
  • Revenue of $146.9M (+-2210.6% Y/Y) beats by $26.69M.
  • Press Release
  • Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. President and CEO Andrew Lustgarten said: “Despite a challenging year, we had a tremendous response from Knicks’ and Rangers’ fans last season, including sell-out games and robust local ratings. For 2021-22, we look forward to building on this enthusiasm as we prepare for capacity crowds and full 82-game seasons. We have already seen robust season ticket renewals, along with strong momentum on the marketing partnership front – both clear reminders of the role sports plays in bringing people together – and we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”
