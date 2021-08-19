BriaCell shares rise 11% on ImaginAb collaboration agreement
Aug. 19, 2021 8:12 AM ETBriacell Therapeutics (BCTX)By: SA News Team
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) announces a multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with immuno oncology company ImaginAb to evaluate immunotherapy imaging technology in advanced breast cancer.
- Shares up more than 11% premarket.
- Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will supply doses of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology to BriaCell for use as part of a Phase I/IIa study in metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer patients.
- ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments for providing ongoing technical, clinical, and regulatory support to enable the successful implementation of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology.
- Further financial details of the deal were not disclosed.