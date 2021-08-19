BriaCell shares rise 11% on ImaginAb collaboration agreement

  • BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) announces a multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with immuno oncology company ImaginAb to evaluate immunotherapy imaging technology in advanced breast cancer.
  • Shares up more than 11% premarket.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will supply doses of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology to BriaCell for use as part of a Phase I/IIa study in metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer patients.
  • ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments for providing ongoing technical, clinical, and regulatory support to enable the successful implementation of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology.
  • Further financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.