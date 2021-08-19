VanEck and ProShares look to launch Ethereum strategy ETFs

  • VanEck and ProShares are two of the latest ETF issuers to propose Ethereum strategy ETFs that take advantage of the futures market.
  • The firms have filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch, respectively, the VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF and the ProShares Ether Strategy ETF.
  • The funds both plan to invest in Ethereum futures rather than directly in the crypto, as regulators have yet to authorize funds to hold cryptocurrencies.
  • Per the VanEck prospectus: “The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in Ether futures contracts, as well as pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products that provide exposure to ETH. The fund does not invest in ETH or other digital assets directly.”
  • Per the ProShares prospectus: “The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation primarily through actively managed exposure to ether futures contracts. The fund does not invest directly in ether.”
  • Neither prospectus listed a planned expense ratio or ticker symbol.
  • Ethereum (ETH-USD) is down 0.42% so far on Thursday, but is up an amazing 299% YTD and +592% over one year.
  • Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) is is down 0.46% on Thursday, but is up 77.31% YTD and +206.69% over one year.
  • Word of the new Ethereum ETFs comes shortly after VanEck and ProShares both filed paperwork to launch Bitcoin strategy ETFs.
