ATIF announces 5-for-1 reverse stock split, effective Aug.30

Aug. 19, 2021 8:21 AM ETATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For maintaining its Nasdaq listing, ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) board approved a reverse stock split of its authorized, issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001/share, at a ratio of 5-for-1.
  • Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split will receive a whole share in lieu of such fractional share.
  • Shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Aug. 30, 2021.
  • Led by reverse split, issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 45.8M to ~9.16M.
  • Both before and after the Reverse Split, the company is and will be authorized to issue 100M ordinary shares and per share par value will be $0.005.
  • ATIF shares trade 4.4% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.