ATIF announces 5-for-1 reverse stock split, effective Aug.30
Aug. 19, 2021 8:21 AM ETATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For maintaining its Nasdaq listing, ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) board approved a reverse stock split of its authorized, issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001/share, at a ratio of 5-for-1.
- Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split will receive a whole share in lieu of such fractional share.
- Shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Aug. 30, 2021.
- Led by reverse split, issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 45.8M to ~9.16M.
- Both before and after the Reverse Split, the company is and will be authorized to issue 100M ordinary shares and per share par value will be $0.005.
- ATIF shares trade 4.4% down premarket